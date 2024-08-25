Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reveals how she feels while listening to her dad's songs: ‘The older I get, the less I…’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Smith has said that she finds it hard to listen to some of her father’s songs without getting emotional. On an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, Smith discussed Eminem’s new song Somebody Save Me, admitting that the music video was so rough that now that she had watched it “in entirety” once, she is not sure if she “can do it again.” Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reveals how she feels while listening to her dad's songs (hailiejade/Instagram, AP/PTI)

“I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” Smith said of the music video, which features Jelly Roll. “Between that and ‘Temporary’ … I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”

‘The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs’

Smith went on to praise her parents while reflecting on her upbringing in the same household as her dad. “But I will say, watching the video back, and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were,” she said. “But, now like, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened.”

“Obviously that’s the point of the song, but if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you,” she added.

Smith, 28, revealed that she finds it hard to listen to some of Eminem’s older songs as well. “I can’t even listen to [‘Mockingbird’] anymore without crying,” she said.

“The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs,” Smith added. “But it is fun to see [old family] clips [in the videos], just not in that context.”

Eminem revealed in 2021 that because of his intense addiction, he once had to relearn how to rap. Things were apparently so bad that he even took aim at Rihanna in a song that was recorded in 2009, referencing her 2009 domestic violence incident with Chris Brown. The song was leaked online in 2019.

Eminem later confessed in an interview with SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy that he had “zero recollection” of the verse. He said he simply put rhyming words together because he was relearning how to rap.

“I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was f–king stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the ‘Relapse’ record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it,’” Eminem added.