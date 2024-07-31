Eminem's alter-ego Slim Shady roasts rapper with Taylor Swift reference in The Face-Off, ‘You had one era…’

After being killed off in The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem's iconic alter-ego made a comeback on Tuesday's episode of The Face-Off. Throughout the 11-minute episode of the Complex show, the 51-year-old rapper made several references to other artists in the industry, including Taylor Swift. Eminem made a Taylor Swift reference in Tuesday's episode of Complex's The Face-Off

Slim Shady tells Eminem ‘you're not Taylor Swift’

During the comedy sketch, Slim Shady took a dig at the Not Afraid hitmaker, saying, “You're not f**king Taylor Swift. You had one era that mattered… mine!” Eminem's The Face-Off appearance comes after the release of his 12th studio album, which marked the end of his provocative alternative persona.

Tuesday's episode began with an intro that reads, “Somewhere in the Detroit multiverse,” before Slim Shady made an appearance. Eminem and his alternate personality then take a trip down memory lane, with Slim Shady reminding him that it was him who made him famous.

“I've been sent from the past to save our career,” his alter ego said, to which Eminem queried, “Save my career? My 25-year career? Where I sold like a billion albums? I think I'm doing pretty f**king fine.”

However, Slim Shady went on to roast the Houdini rapper, reminding him that “we sold all that s**t off my back b***h. Don't get it twisted.” “Well, if it wasn’t for me, you’d still be wearing that same damn Nike Air hat. You’re not f**king Taylor Swift. You only had one era that mattered…mine,” referring to the Midnights singer's blockbuster Eras Tour.

Fans react to Slim Shady's Taylor Swift reference

Shortly after the release of the Eminem vs Slim Shady episode, the fans of both Swift and the No Love rapper united. “Him actually recognizing Taylor as someone with hits in every era is goated,” wrote an X, formerly Twitter user. “I mean…slim does have a point,” wrote another fan.