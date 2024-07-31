‘Taylor Swift in an alternate universe’: Internet stunned by pop star’s doppelganger

A woman named Laura has taken the internet by storm for her uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift. On Tuesday, Laura shared a series of seemingly-innocuous photographs with her husband on X that have since gone viral with over 2.4 million views. A woman named Laura has gone viral for her resemblance to Taylor Swift(X/@swiftielaurah)

In her post celebrating her anniversary, the British woman wrote: “10 years together, 2 years married, 4 white dresses and too many pictures to sum up more than a third of our life together. I love you so much Jack, happy anniversary.”

Millions of people, however, did a double take when they came across the photographs. They were stunned by Laura’s resemblance to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift - so much so that some wondered whether AI had been used to alter the pictures in some way.

Take a look at the viral post below:

“Taylor Swift happy in an alternate universe,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“I literally thought you were Taylor swift,” another said, while a third declared: “I had to zoom in and make sure it wasn’t AI Taylor.”

“I'm glad I'm not the only one that completely tripped out on the uncanny resemblance; I think Taylor just found another stunt double,” a user added.

While Laura Cadman’s resemblance to the Love Story singer might be news to large sections of the internet, she is already pretty famous in certain Swiftie circles. According to The Metro, she herself has been a Swift fan since 2015, when she attended one of the pop star’s concerts.

“Although I have never actually claimed that I think that I look like Taylor (I personally don’t), people still argue on my photos. I’ve had a number of comments such as ‘you’re never going to meet Taylor’/’you’re ugly’ – you know, the usual. But it’s cool because my followers defend me nine times out of 10. I also wish people would find me pretty/attractive because I’m me,” she was quoted as saying by The Tab a few years ago.