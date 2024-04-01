 Woman sings Taylor Swift's song near Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market, Internet is in awe of her | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman sings Taylor Swift's song near Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market, Internet is in awe of her

Vrinda Jain
Apr 01, 2024 03:45 PM IST

The artist was captured singing Taylor Swift's famous song Love Story on the streets, and her soulful rendition has left people mesmerised

A video of a talented musician from Delhi has been making rounds on social media lately. The artist, who is goes by the Instagram handle "kbsongmusic", was captured singing Taylor Swift's famous song Love Story on the streets, and her soulful rendition has left people mesmerised. After her video was shared, many people reacted to it.

Snapshot of the woman singing Taylor Swift song. (Instagram/@kbsongmusic)

The video features the singer performing a soulful rendition of Taylor Swift's song. She is dressed in casual attire, wearing a pair of jeans and a top, and stands in front of a microphone. As the tune plays in the background, the singer passionately sings the song. (Also Read: African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people)

As she shared the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "The video features the singer performing a soulful rendition of Taylor Swift's song."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted it has gained 47,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. Several people were impressed by her talent and wished to watch her live. (Also Read: Girl’s amazing rendition of Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge stuns people)

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "You are so good, please let me know when you are doing next gig."

A second added, "If I find you, I'll start singing along, inspite of not having a good voice because its Taylor Swift song."

A third shared, "If I was there around you, I would've joined and sang along with you."

A fourth posted, "This is amazing"

Many others also said that her video was "awesome" and reacted using heart emojis.

Monday, April 01, 2024
