Girl’s amazing rendition of Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge stuns people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 03, 2024 11:13 AM IST

A video of a kid singing the song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from the film Animal was shared on Instagram. Her voice will wow you.

A video capturing a kid’s incredible singing was posted on social media. In the clip, she is seen performing the song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from the film Animal. Her voice won people over and many shared their reactions by saying that she has an ‘incredible talent’.

The image shows a kid whose rendition of Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from the film Animal wowed people. (Instagram/@samaira_mahajan_official)
The image shows a kid whose rendition of Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from the film Animal wowed people. (Instagram/@samaira_mahajan_official)

Samaira Mahajan shared her video on Instagram. “A random try,” she added while posting the video. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a bed. Soon she starts singing and her voice is likely to leave you in awe. She sings the song without the help of any musical instruments.

Take a look at the heart-winning performance:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected more than eight lakh views. The share has further accumulated over 73,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to this video.

What did Instagram users say about this rendition?

“How many? I mean how many such talents do we have hiding within the depths of this country? What a beautiful voice!” posted an Instagram user. “My god! The amount of talent this young girl has is amazing. Keep shining little one. Lots of love from Dubai,” shared another.

“You nailed it cutie pie,” commented a third. “What a voice. Very nice,” expressed a fourth. “Autotune left the chat,” added a fifth. “Your voice is next level,” wrote a sixth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge:

The song is from the film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. It is sung by B Praak, with lyrics and music by Jaani.

What are your thoughts on this kid’s rendition of Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge? Did it leave you stunned?

