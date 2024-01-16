5 soulful song renditions that will leave you mesmerised. Watch

Social media is brimming with people showcasing their talents. Whether they post videos of them dancing or creating an art piece, many such clips amaze people. Among these, videos of netizens making renditions of various songs often go viral, garnering millions of views. Here we bring you five such amazing song covers that are simply soulful. Man playing Jamal Kudu on sitar.

1. Man plays Jamal Kudu on sitar

Music producer and sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma created this amazing rendition. The clip shows him sitting on the ground with his sitar. As he plays the remix of Jamal Kudu on the speaker, he effortlessly matches the beats of the song on his sitar.

2. Duo sings Apsara Aali

The video shows a duo, each dressed in a saree, singing the song Apsara Aali from the film Natarang. They sing a line one by one before crooning the song together. This clip was posted on Instagram by Avanti Nagral.

3. Chand Sifarish in Kishore Kumar and Rafi's voice using AI

Artists Anshuman Sharma and Aditya Kalway produced this AI version of Chand Sifarish in Kishore Kumar and Rafi's voice. The video, which was posted on Instagram, demonstrates how well the two gave this hit song a makeover.

4. Delhi cop sings Tu Jaane Na

Rajat Rathor, a policeman often posts videos of him singing songs. One of his clips, where he was seen singing Tu Jaane Na, became a hit among the masses. He was also seen playing a guitar while singing.

5. Woman recreates Chaleya

Musician Ashee Dhiman won the hearts of many when she shared a video of her singing Chaleya from the film Jawan. The clip shows Dhiman playing the tunes of the song on a guitar and singing along.

What are your thoughts on these videos?