Why did Jared Padalecki delete support message for Perez Hilton? All we know after mental health episode; ‘I am sorry’

Jared Padalecki is retracting his endorsement of the contentious gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who was admitted to a Florida hospital following a troubling mental health episode during a TikTok livestream. As he remains in the hospital, Hilton's health condition is "serious but stable", and he will undergo a surgery in the coming days, according to his family. Jared Padalecki clarified his earlier support for gossip blogger Perez Hilton, admitting he was unaware of Hilton's controversial actions.

Hilton's family also requested privacy for the well-known gossip-spreader as he continues his recovery, urging both the media and the public to refrain from approaching their property.

Jared Padalecki deletes post on Perez Hilton During the weekend, the Supernatural actor made a public gesture towards Hilton. Padalecki has been candid about his own mental health challenges and experiences with suicidal thoughts, and he used that background to provide moral support through social media.

"Hey @PerezHilton. Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you're in my thoughts," Padalecki stated on X. “This 'being human' is a strange thing. Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful…. And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now.”

He added, “Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve. This too shall pass. You got this.”

Also Read: Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth

Why did Jared Padalecki delete the post? On Sunday, Padalecki removed the post after commenters informed him of Hilton's intricate background as a tabloid blogger — a history that has encompassed coverage of Padalecki's personal life.

"I didn't know," Padalecki wrote on X. “It's been brought to my attention. I'm sorry.”