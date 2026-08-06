Perez Hilton has sepsis psychosis? ‘Blood’ video sparks concern; all about blogger's health - latest update

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has sparked widespread concern after a disturbing TikTok livestream showed him behaving erratically with blood all over his body and face. The video was taken down within 30 minutes but not before it spread across social media. Perez Hilton a month before horrific TikTok live stream. (Instagram/theperezhilton)

Hours later, Hilton's family confirmed that he is receiving medical care but did not disclose his condition or diagnosis.

The family shared a statement through Hilton's website, thanking supporters for their concern.

“Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” the statement said.

“We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being. We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

The TikTok livestream video prompted thousands of reactions and speculation about his health. The update came amid suggestions from social media users that Hilton's recent health crisis and a severe bout of sepsis earlier this year could explain his behavior.

However, there is currently no evidence or medical confirmation linking his latest condition to post-sepsis psychosis. Also read: Perez Hilton update: Family and team issue statement after shocking livestream, ‘We can confirm that…’

Perez Hilton's recent health struggles Hilton, 47, revealed in March that he had undergone a serious medical ordeal after initially falling ill with “the worst” flu of his life.

Hilton detailed his battle with the condition earlier this year. In a YouTube video he said he initially developed the flu and took medication without eating. He later developed an ulcer, followed by a perforation and severe sepsis.

"The sepsis just kept working and my body kept falling apart," Hilton said while recalling his hospitalization. He underwent laparoscopic surgery, another procedure to drain fluid from his lungs. He then spent roughly three weeks in the hospital before being discharged.

Hilton was hospitalized again within a few weeks after he developed deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg. According to his account, doctors removed a massive blood clot extending from his groin to below his calf.

He later shared photographs from Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas showing himself connected to monitors, wearing an oxygen mask and recovering from surgery.

The videos also showed him learning to walk again with assistance.

Also read: Perez Hilton’s TikTok account banned after his troubling livestream: Platform and his family break silence

Why are people talking about sepsis psychosis? Several posts on X claimed Hilton may be experiencing post-sepsis psychosis, pointing to his hospitalization only months ago.

One user wrote, "He nearly died from sepsis recently. Post-sepsis psychosis and psychiatric problems are real and documented."

Another user who identified as a doctor replied to a celebrity conspiracy theory and wrote on X, “As a doctor, I’m flummoxed that you’ve never heard of post-sepsis psychosis. 21 days spent in the hospital with sepsis can do unthinkable things to your mind.”

Others similarly speculated that Hilton's sudden behavioral changes could be related to his illness.

One user speculated, “I believe Post Sepsis Psychosis is what Perez Hilton is suffering from. Post-sepsis psychosis is a rare but recognized complication that can occur during or after a severe infection. Sepsis can affect the brain through inflammation, changes in blood flow, immune activation, and metabolic disturbances. Some people experience a temporary episode of psychosis even after the infection has been treated.”

Another user wrote, "He had sepsis a few months ago, nearly died, medical bills up the ass, desperately trying to pay them & "found God" bc he somehow survived an illness that was killing him. Apparently sepsis psychosis is a thing that can happen & the sudden switch to piousness is a red flag."

Medical experts recognize that sepsis-associated encephalopathy and other neurological complications can occur during or after severe infections. According to the National Library of Medicine, “Sepsis-associated encephalopathy (SAE) is a common but poorly understood neurological complication of sepsis.”

Some patients experience delirium, confusion or psychiatric symptoms. However, these complications require medical evaluation and cannot be diagnosed from videos or social media posts.