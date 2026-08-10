Meta's newest open-weight AI model 'Muse Glimmer' launched - Everything you need to know

Here is an overview of the new model, 'Muse Glimmer':

This launch comes following the formation of a costly superintelligence team last year. Meanwhile. reflecting market optimism, Meta's shares rose 1 per cent in premarket trading on Monday, according to a Reuters report.

Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant Meta on Monday released a new open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) model, marking its latest effort to gain ground in the competitive AI landscape.

Compact design: Significantly smaller than leading models from rival companies.

Agentic focus: It has been designed to execute agentic tasks.

Compatibility: Runs on a Mac or PC using a single graphics card.

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Shift towards open-weight models Cost: Open-weight models typically offer lower operational costs compared to frontier labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic, the report added.

Customisation: They offer publicly accessible core components for easier customisation.

After being hacked by a rogue OpenAI model, Hugging Face utilised a Chinese open-weight model for defense because closed-source models restrict cybersecurity work.

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What Mark Zuckerberg had to say about open-source AI models Meta CEO Zuckerberg had urged for lower US barriers for open-source AI models to compete with Chinese rivals. His comments add to the support for open-weight AI.

Interest in these models is increasing as businesses are concerned about the costs of AI and cybersecurity incidents.

"Foreign labs currently hold several advantages here since American labs have to comply with many additional restrictions on training data," Zuckerberg said, referring to open-source models.

"US policy must reduce this additional friction if we want American open source models to lead over time," Zuckerberg said.

Currently, Chinese startups are reportedly ahead in the development for open-weight models. Alibaba’s Qwen3.8-Max, DeepSeek’s V4-Flash, and Moonshot’s Kimi K3 are performing at levels comparable to some of the leading AI systems developed by US companies.

Whereas models of US developers OpenAI, ​Anthropic and Alphabet's Google are closed-source.

Zuckerberg also pushed for AI model distillation, or the practice of employing a powerful AI system to train a smaller model.