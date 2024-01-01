close_game
News / Trending / African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people

African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 01, 2024 12:43 PM IST

“Dekhechi Rupsagore (Bengali), sung by an African guy,” reads the caption posted along with a video of an artist's rendition of a Rabindra Sangeet.

It is said that “Music has no border”, and this video of a man from Africa singing Rabindra Sangeet proves that perfectly. Zoutenn, whose Instagram bio says he is also trying to learn Hindi, sang the famous song Dekhechi Rupsagore.

The image shows an African artist who sang a Bengali song. (Instagram/@atikblues)
“Dekhechi Rupsagore (Bengali), sung by an African guy,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Zoutenn in front of the camera with a guitar in his hand. As the video goes on, he beautifully sings the song.

Listen to the amazing rendition of the Bengali song here:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 19,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this song?

“Your pronunciation is so much better than a few Bengali singers. This is so overwhelming. Thank you for singing in my language and actually doing justice to the song. Beautifully sung,” posted an Instagram user. “You sing really well brother. All the love from West Bengal, India, keep it up,” added another.

“Bengali here. Deeply touched my heart. Welled up. I really want to tell you that the way you sang this song inspires me to be a certain kind of person as I keep growing. Had a bad ending to the day today, and I am being made to face the softness that I keep being encouraged to give up. But I choose to be soft with life. That's who I am. And that's what your voice reminded me again,” joined a third. “You sang it really well. Feeling so proud as a Bengali,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this rendition?

