₹557.51 crore spent on PM Modi's visits to 77 countries since 2021, most in 2025

According to details provided by Margherita in a written response, figures for 2026 did not include expenses incurred on a France visit in June for the PM to attend an outreach session of G20 Summit and to hold bilateral talks as the “compilation of bills is still underway”.

The highest expenditure during this period was recorded in 2025, when the PM’s visits to 23 countries cost ₹187.83 crore, figures provided by minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita in the Rajya Sabha showed. The minister was responding to a question from Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and CPI MP V Sivadasan.

A total of ₹557.51 crore has been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visits to 77 countries since 2021, including ₹74.59 crore on trips to 12 nations this year, according to information provided by the central government in Parliament on Thursday.

Margherita noted in response to questions from the MPs that the total foreign direct investment (FDI) received by India between April 2021 and December 2025 was $381.8 billion.

The PM’s trips between 2021 and 2026 resulted in signing of 316 agreements, including government-to-government pacts and MoUs between government institutions and research bodies and universities, in fields of defence, trade, investment, nuclear energy research and development, healthcare, renewable energy, space, sports and culture, he said.

2026 Of all the trips this year, the PM’s visit to Norway in May for a bilateral meeting and to attend the India-Nordic Summit was the most expensive, costing the exchequer ₹17.46 crore. This was followed by trips to Israel in February ( ₹11.92 crore), Seychelles in June ( ₹8.22 crore) and Sweden in May ( ₹6.32 crore).

Expenses incurred on other trips this year including ₹5.57 crore for a visit to Malaysia in February, ₹1.97 crore for a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ₹3.6 crore for a visit to the Netherlands, ₹4.23 crore on a visit to Italy (all in May), ₹4.77 crore on a visit to the Slovak Republic in June, ₹3.87 crore on a visit to Indonesia, ₹1.18 crore on a visit to Australia and ₹5.43 crore on a visit to New Zealand (all in July).

“High level visits by the Prime Minister are established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India’s engagements at bilateral, regional and global levels,” Margherita said in his reply.

“These visits, and the understandings and agreements concluded therein, facilitate the strengthening of partnerships across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence and energy cooperation, and resilient supply chains, among others.”

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2025 Of the visits to 23 countries in 2025, the five most expensive were to France ( ₹25.59 crore), followed by Brazil ( ₹17.72 crore), the US ( ₹16.54 crore), Saudi Arabia ( ₹15.54 crore), and China ( ₹10.6 crore).

2024 The PM visited 17 countries in 2024 that cost a total of ₹109.51 crore, with the five most expensive trips being to the US ( ₹15.33 crore), followed by Italy ( ₹14.36 crore), Russia ( ₹10.75 crore), Poland ( ₹10.1 crore), and Singapore ( ₹7.75 crore).

2023 There were visits to 11 countries in 2023 that cost a total of ₹93.63 crore, with the most expensive trips being to the US ( ₹22.89 crore), Japan ( ₹17.19 crore), France ( ₹13.74 crore), and Papua New Guinea ( ₹8.58 crore).

2022 The PM’s visits to 10 countries in 2022 cost a total of ₹55.83 crore, with the most expensive trips being to Germany ( ₹14.47 crore), followed by another visit to Germany ( ₹9.44 crore), and Japan ( ₹8.68 crore).

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2021 The PM visited four countries in 2021, resulting in total expenditure of ₹36.12 crore. This included a visit to the US that cost ₹19.63 crore and a trip to the UK that cost ₹8.57 crore.

Margherita’s response also provided certain figures of the expenditure on visits by the PM under the previous UPA government for reference purposes, and noted that ₹10.74 crore was spent on a visit to the US in 2011, ₹8.33 crore on a visit to France in 2011, ₹9.95 crore on a visit to Russia in 2013, and ₹6.02 crore on a trip to Germany in 2013.

“These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations,” he said.