Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Look forward to 3rd India-Nordic Summit, says PM Modi in phone call with Danish PM

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 08:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to the third India-Nordic Summit to be held later this year in Norway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen reviewed bilateral relations and discussed global developments during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. (PTI File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. (PTI File Photo)

“Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people,” Modi said in a social media post.

“We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest,” he said.

The two countries have a unique Green Strategic Partnership, which was launched in 2020, and the two leaders assessed the expansion of this initiative in various fields that have “created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to green transition”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

Modi said he was looking forward to the third India-Nordic Summit to be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Frederiksen at that time.

This summit brings together the leaders of India, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The first summit was held in Sweden in 2018 and the second in Denmark in 2022.

Besides the Green Strategic Partnership, India and Denmark signed a migration and mobility partnership agreement in 2024 to facilitate the movement of students and professionals.

Two-way trade in goods and services between India and Denmark was worth $5.3 billion in 2023, with Indian exports valued at $2.74 billion while imports amounted to $2.59 billion.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Look forward to 3rd India-Nordic Summit, says PM Modi in phone call with Danish PM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On