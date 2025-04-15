Look forward to 3rd India-Nordic Summit, says PM Modi in phone call with Danish PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen reviewed bilateral relations and discussed global developments during a phone conversation on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. (PTI File Photo)

“Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people,” Modi said in a social media post.

“We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest,” he said.

The two countries have a unique Green Strategic Partnership, which was launched in 2020, and the two leaders assessed the expansion of this initiative in various fields that have “created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to green transition”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

Modi said he was looking forward to the third India-Nordic Summit to be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Frederiksen at that time.

This summit brings together the leaders of India, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The first summit was held in Sweden in 2018 and the second in Denmark in 2022.

Besides the Green Strategic Partnership, India and Denmark signed a migration and mobility partnership agreement in 2024 to facilitate the movement of students and professionals.

Two-way trade in goods and services between India and Denmark was worth $5.3 billion in 2023, with Indian exports valued at $2.74 billion while imports amounted to $2.59 billion.