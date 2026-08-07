Massive sinkhole in Ludhiana triggers house evacuation, traffic chaos | Watch

A massive sinkhole, several feet deep, appeared on a road in the Kitchlu Nagar area of Ludhiana on Wednesday, prompting the local administration to order the immediate evacuation of an adjacent house and the total suspension of traffic on the stretch. MC chief confirmed that the portion of the road was declared unsafe and residents of the adjacent house were already informed (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Municipal Corporation (MC) Ludhiana Commissioner Ojaswi Alankar visited the site and stated that a technical investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the major road cave-in. Preliminary assessments by engineers suggest that the damage may be linked to the laying of optical fibre cables near the city's sewer infrastructure.

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Speaking to reporters, Alankar said, "Look, this is a matter of inquiry as to what the actual reason was and how such a major road cave-in occurred. But at the same time, what appears preliminary to us from looking at the site and what the engineers have told me is that some optical fibre cables were laid near our brick sewer."

The Commissioner added that it remains unclear when the cables were laid, but emphasised that the work might have compromised a manhole.

"Now, I don't know whether they were laid three years ago or six months ago--that is a matter of inquiry. It also needs to be seen who laid them, as it isn't clear just by looking at the wires. But it is possible that due to that, a manhole was damaged, leading to leakage, which started the erosion, and that is why the road caved in," he explained.