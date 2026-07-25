Delhi Traffic Police asks app-based platforms to regulate services in BNSS-restricted areas

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised app-based mobility, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms to regulate their operations and avoid the notified areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are in force. Police said the restrictions are aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring public safety in areas where prohibitory orders are in force. (HT Archive)

The police said the restrictions are aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring public safety in areas where prohibitory orders are in force.

The advisory comes amid the CJP’s protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Police said supporters from outside Delhi have been using online food delivery platforms to send meals to protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed across the New Delhi district. An order issued earlier this week prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, slogan-shouting and the carrying of firearms, banners, placards and lathis in public places. The prohibitory orders cover the entire Parliament Street subdivision, excluding the designated protest site on Jantar Mantar Road.

The advisory said app-based mobility services, ride-hailing platforms, food delivery, quick-commerce, logistics providers and other e-commerce entities should suitably regulate their operations in the affected areas for the duration of the prohibitory orders.

According to the advisory, the measures may include temporary geo-fencing of the affected locations or suspension of ride and delivery services to and from the notified areas, wherever operationally feasible.

The traffic police also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the restricted area and cooperate with law enforcement agencies, saying the measures are intended to safeguard drivers, riders, delivery partners and the general public while supporting the effective implementation of the prohibitory orders.