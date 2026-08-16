PV Sindhu has ‘nothing to lose’ as she looks beyond pressure at World Championships, but tough draw awaits

Years have passed, but PV Sindhu remains India’s biggest hope for a medal at a tournament like the BWF World Championships. A five-time medallist, including a historic gold in 2019, expectations are high from the 31-year-old as India prepares to host the marquee event for the first time since 2009. PV Sindhu banks on experience as World Championships return to India. (PTI)

It has been seven years since Sindhu last stood on the World Championship podium, but the wait has done little to dent her confidence. Ahead of the tournament, she is clear in her mind that there is “nothing to lose” for her. Fresh from winning the Japan Open, Sindhu is carrying the weight of expectations on home soil, but is not shying away from it.

Sindhu knows what it is like to enter a World Championship with expectations riding on her shoulders. She has won five medals at the event, including a gold, and the spotlight will be even brighter this time with the tournament being held in New Delhi. But a day before the start of the championships, Sindhu is trying to keep things simple. She admits there is pressure, but she does not want it to take away from her game. After putting in the hard yards in training, the 31-year-old wants to step on court, give her best and play without carrying the burden of what is expected of her.

“I won’t deny that there is no pressure. There is pressure, but at the same time, for me, there’s nothing to lose, and I just want to give my best because I know I’ve trained hard and I’ve worked hard in my training session,” Sindhu said at a press conference a day before the BWF World Championship begins.

For Sindhu, the focus is simple: take the pressure out of the equation, trust her game and give her best on the court, regardless of what the result may be.

"So, I just have to go out there into the court and just like just give that and just put my best out there and irrespective of whatever the result is," she added.

The game has changed over the years, and Sindhu has made sure she has changed with it. With a younger generation bringing more pace and energy to the court, the 31-year-old has made significant adjustments to her game to stay competitive.

Women’s singles is no longer just about attacking badminton, with long rallies, patience and the ability to adapt playing an increasingly important role. Sindhu’s years of experience have helped her understand how to deal with different conditions on court, from drift to shuttle control, and make the necessary changes during a match.

“Women’s singles used to be more attacking and faster-paced. Now it is more about long rallies, patience and staying on court for a longer period. I’m much more experienced now in terms of how to deal with different conditions on court. Sometimes there is drift, and sometimes you cannot control the shuttle the way you want. You have to change accordingly and make things convenient for yourself," Sindhu added.

A tough path awaits Sindhu Her path to another medal, however, is far from straightforward. Wang Zhi Yi, who has beaten her three times this year, could await in the last 16. Putri Kusuma Wardani, who defeated Sindhu at last year’s World Championships, is a potential quarterfinal opponent.

“We might know each other’s game, but we still have to make changes according to the court and shuttle conditions. Whether it is Wang Zhi, Yamaguchi or An Se-young, it will not be easy. There will be tough matches, and I need to be prepared," the ace shuttler said.

Since winning the gold in 2019, Sindhu has not been able to make it back to the World Championships podium. She reached the quarter-finals in 2021, before missing the 2022 edition after suffering a stress fracture in her left foot during the Commonwealth Games. A second-round exit followed in Copenhagen in 2023, during a difficult period in her career, while she returned to the quarter-finals in Paris last year but fell short of the medal rounds.

With the home crowd behind her and a difficult draw ahead, Sindhu will look to make another deep run at the World Championships.