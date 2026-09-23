Man hits ₹15 lakh in savings, but feels guilty watching parents economise: 'I just feel guilty and depressed'

A man who recently reached a personal savings milestone of ₹15 lakh has opened up on Reddit about feeling guilty after watching his parents continue to economise on everyday expenses despite his financial position. The man asked Reddit users how they deal with similar feelings of guilt. (Representational image generated using AI)

In a post titled, ‘I secretly hit ₹15 Lakhs in savings today, but sitting at dinner with my family just broke my heart’, the man said that he had expected reaching the milestone to make him feel proud. Instead, he found himself struggling with guilt.

“I am typing this from my room while my parents are watching TV outside. Today I hit a personal savings milestone that I thought would make me super proud. Instead I just feel guilty and depressed,” he wrote.

He recalled a conversation at dinner where his father was worried about the electricity bill, while his mother said she was delaying buying new glasses to save money. “My dad worked hard his whole life and sacrificed everything so I could earn well today and no tensions,” he wrote.

The man said that he wanted to tell his parents to spend the money and let him cover their expenses. However, he was hesitant to disclose how much he had saved, fearing that his parents might put the money into traditional fixed deposits or that relatives could learn about his savings.

“So I sat there ate my dinner and stayed silent. It feels surreal living two lives tracking numbers on my laptop while watching my parents hesitate over a ₹2,000 expense,” he wrote.

Concluding the post, he asked Reddit users how they deal with similar feelings of guilt when their financial circumstances are different from those of their parents.