Employee earning ₹1.4 lakh surprised by Delhi’s cost of living: ‘I save 70-75k’

A Reddit user revealed that relocating from Assam to Delhi shattered several of his misconceptions about life in metropolitan cities, especially the cost of living factor. In his post, the man said that he expected Delhi to be much more expensive than it actually is. However, he was pleasantly surprised to be able to save half his monthly salary of ₹1.4 lakh while living in the national capital. A Reddit user said he is able to save half his salary after moving to Delhi

“Shifted from Assam to Delhi a few months ago and the lifestyle difference kinda surprised me,” he said in his Reddit post.

Lifestyle in Delhi The employee revealed that he “always thought metro cities would just eat up your salary”, but the reality was quite different.

In Delhi, he was able to find a 1BHK for ₹25,000 per month as rent. The apartment is located in a proper society, has a balcony, gets a decent amount of sunlight, and the neighbourhood itself is green with plenty of parks.

“Compared to what I expected in a big city it actually feels comfortable,” said the man.

His second biggest surprise was the Delhi Metro, which provides a much more affordable alternative to cabs.

“Coming from Assam I wasn’t used to something like this. You can literally reach anywhere without depending on cabs or autos all the time,” he said.

Savings in Delhi The man explained that moving to Delhi had given his lifestyle a “solid upgrade”. Aside from comfortable housing and a great public transport network, even groceries and doctor visits feel “manageable,” he said.

The man said that he earns ₹1.40 lakh per month, of which he is able to save half.

“Right now, I'm able to save around 70–75k a month while still living comfortably which I honestly didn’t expect when moving to Delhi,” he said on Reddit.

Cost of living in Delhi The post sparked a spirited discussion about the cost of living in Delhi.

“Delhi is cheaper than Mumbai, Bangalore. I was earning 40k and still could save 15k. I was living in a PG so that saved decent chunk of my money,” wrote one commenter.

“Delhi is cheaper than Mumbai and Bangalore and is actually on par with Pune in terms of cost of living. I think when you imagined big city prices you thought of Mumbai or Bangalore,” another said.

"Delhi metro is one of the best public transport in India, I agree," a third person added.

