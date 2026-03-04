'Bangalore doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals': Woman's X post on Holi sparks debate

The debate began after X user Vanshita wrote that the city felt unusually quiet on Holi afternoon. “Bangalore doesn’t know how to celebrate festivals,” she wrote. “I stepped out now at 1 pm and don’t see a single person in Holi rang? No kids throwing balloons? Not even colours by the roadside. Why is this city so boring,” she added.

On the occasion of Holi , a post on X criticising the way Bengaluru celebrates festivals has gone viral, triggering a discussion online about regional traditions, migration and how festivals are observed in different parts of the country.

Social media reactions Vanshita’s post quickly drew thousands of reactions and over 5 lakh views, with users offering different explanations. Several users said the lack of visible celebrations on the streets is largely because Holi has traditionally not been widely celebrated in South India.

One user wrote, “It has nothing do with the city being boring. Holi was never festival of colours for us, locals. I did not see colours other than in 1 or 2 houses until my college days (ie late 1990s) - That is when we had more people who celebrated it entering the city. If you come to my part of Bangalore... today just looks like any other day!”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “with all due respect, Holi was never a thing for us south indians. its like asking why does north india never celebrate varamahalakshmi vrutha.”

Some users also pointed out that many celebrations now seen in the city are influenced by migrants.

“Holi traditionally wasn’t a big festival in South India. Most of the celebrations you see now are because North Indians brought the colours with them. Slowly the city is learning to celebrate together,” a comment read.

Others said Holi is still celebrated in Bengaluru but mostly within apartment complexes or private gatherings rather than on public streets.

“Mostly because people leave for home during Holi/Diwali. Majorly Festivals are well celebrated inside Apartment complex. Holi in South/West/East is celebrated 1 day before North India, so it was yesterday when majority of them had celebrated it,” one user wrote.

Another added, “we live in Bangalore our apartment was rocking in colors and kids were having a great time. While returning back from work many were seen with rang on Brigade road....so it's there.”

Some users even invited the original poster to join local celebrations. “Agreed! You are always welcome to our terrace in Indiranagar. We had an amazing celebration today with full ‘Holi’ vibes,” one comment said.

Debate over changing festival culture The discussion also touched on how festival celebrations have evolved across India.

“Frankly Holi has lost much of its charm in most of the country. Yes, there are pockets, but it's mostly closed societies or aprties. Not like the yesteryears where it was truly fun and enjoyable,” wrote one user.

Another suggested that expectations shaped by regional traditions may lead to misunderstandings. “Expecting Bangalore to look like North India during Holi is like expecting Diwali in Delhi to look like Onam in Kerala. Different regions celebrate different festivals. That doesn’t make the city boring. It just means it has its own culture,” the user wrote.