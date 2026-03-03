Man dances with laptop during Holi celebrations at Gurgaon office. Watch

The short video captures colleagues smearing colours on each other, smiling for the camera and soaking in the festive mood, all within the familiar surroundings of an office space. Yet, the sight of a professional juggling work equipment while celebrating struck a chord with many social media users, who found it both amusing and relatable.

A woman has shared a Holi celebration video from her corporate office in Gurgaon, and one particular moment has caught the internet’s attention. The clip, posted on Instagram by Gauranshi, shows employees celebrating the festival at her Accenture workplace. However, what stood out to viewers were the opening visuals, where a man can be seen dancing enthusiastically while holding on to his laptop.

Holi 2026 and its significance This year, the main festival falls on March 4, 2026, when people across the country will gather to play with colours and celebrate the arrival of spring.

Holi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It carries two central themes: the celebration of the victory of good over evil and the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. The festival symbolically marks the end of winter and welcomes the spring season.

The legends behind the festival The origins of Holi are deeply rooted in mythology. One popular legend is associated with Lord Krishna. Known for his dark complexion, Krishna is believed to have once felt insecure about whether Radha, who was fair-skinned, would accept him. When he confided in his mother, Yashodha, she suggested that he apply colour to Radha’s face to erase the visible differences in complexion. Krishna followed her advice, an act that is said to have inspired the tradition of playing with colours during Holi. Even today, Holi is celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Mathura and Vrindavan, places closely linked to Krishna’s life.

Another well-known legend revolves around Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu. She attempted to burn Prahlad in a fire, but divine intervention saved Prahlad while Holika perished instead, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.