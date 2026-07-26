‘Teaching them to be independent’: Delhi teacher creates self-attendance board for students, impresses internet

A Delhi teacher’s innovative classroom idea is winning appreciation online. Instead of calling out names during attendance, students use a handmade self-attendance board to mark themselves present or absent. Delhi teacher’s DIY self-attendance board for students. (Instagram/@mind_map_master)

How does the self-attendance board work? The video was shared by Instagram page @mind_map_master with the caption, "My little ones, taking charge."

In the clip, a teacher can be seen entering a classroom, followed by students who walk towards a DIY attendance board. The board has matchboxes attached to it, each featuring the face of a student.

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Inside every matchbox, the letters ‘A’ and ‘P’ are written, representing absent and present. As students enter the classroom, they push their respective matchbox out if they are present, revealing the letter ‘P’.

The simple activity turns a routine classroom task into an engaging learning experience while allowing students to take responsibility for their attendance.

Check out the full video below: