‘Restored my faith in humanity’: Man leaves phone on Mumbai Metro, strangers help him recover it
A man lost his phone during a Metro ride, while strangers from different backgrounds came together to help him.
A routine journey on the Mumbai Metro turned into a memorable reminder of the city’s kindness after a passenger accidentally left his phone behind and received help from three strangers from different walks of life.
Sharing the experience on Reddit, the man said he was travelling from Aarey JVLR Metro station to CSMT when an elderly Sikh couple, believed to be in their 70s, sat beside him. As it was their first time travelling on the Mumbai Metro, they asked him which station was closest to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).
(Also read: 'Cleaner than New York metro': American woman praises Mumbai Metro experience)
A warm conversation followed by panic
“Today, Mumbai reminded me why I love this city,” the man wrote. He said the couple’s simple question soon developed into a warm conversation about Mumbai, the Metro and the city.
However, shortly after getting off the train, he realised that he had accidentally left his phone behind.
“Panic. I borrowed a stranger’s phone and called my number. A lady answered. It was the same Sikh couple. They calmly told me, ‘Come to Vidhan Bhavan Metro station. We’ll wait for you,’” he recalled.
When he reached Vidhan Bhavan station, he borrowed a phone from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan to contact the couple again. To his relief, they were still waiting for him, with his phone safe and untouched.
‘One simple act of humanity’
Reflecting on the experience, the man said the incident stayed with him because several strangers came forward to help him without hesitation.
“An elderly Sikh couple protected a stranger’s phone, a Muslim stranger let me use his phone without hesitation, and a CRPF jawan helped me reconnect with them. Three people, three different backgrounds, and one simple act of humanity,” he wrote.
He added, “Sometimes, I wonder: if ordinary people can choose kindness so effortlessly, maybe India has never had a shortage of good people. Maybe we have just become too busy noticing the people who shout the loudest.”
(Also read: Woman confronts elderly man for urinating inside Delhi Metro lift, Delhi Police issues clarification)
The Reddit post was shared with the title, “Today, Mumbai didn’t just return my phone. It restored a little bit of my faith in humanity.”
Internet users share similar experiences
The wholesome post drew warm reactions, with several people sharing their own experiences of Mumbai’s helpful spirit. One user wrote, “I had my phone stolen a few years ago, and the cyber cell at the police station tracked it down, recovered it and returned it to me within a few months. No bribe, no fuss, just genuine help. It remains my most surprising Mumbai experience to date.”
Another commented, “I have lost my phone in an auto-rickshaw twice, and I got it back both times.” A third simply wrote, “Only in Mumbai,” while another described it as “Such a wholesome story.”
(Also read: Mumbai Metro's bicycle feature divides internet: 'Not meant for a country like India')
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More