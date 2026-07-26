‘Restored my faith in humanity’: Man leaves phone on Mumbai Metro, strangers help him recover it

A routine journey on the Mumbai Metro turned into a memorable reminder of the city’s kindness after a passenger accidentally left his phone behind and received help from three strangers from different walks of life. A man left his phone behind on Mumbai Metro, but kind strangers ensured it was returned safely to him. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Sharing the experience on Reddit, the man said he was travelling from Aarey JVLR Metro station to CSMT when an elderly Sikh couple, believed to be in their 70s, sat beside him. As it was their first time travelling on the Mumbai Metro, they asked him which station was closest to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

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A warm conversation followed by panic “Today, Mumbai reminded me why I love this city,” the man wrote. He said the couple’s simple question soon developed into a warm conversation about Mumbai, the Metro and the city.

However, shortly after getting off the train, he realised that he had accidentally left his phone behind.

“Panic. I borrowed a stranger’s phone and called my number. A lady answered. It was the same Sikh couple. They calmly told me, ‘Come to Vidhan Bhavan Metro station. We’ll wait for you,’” he recalled.

When he reached Vidhan Bhavan station, he borrowed a phone from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan to contact the couple again. To his relief, they were still waiting for him, with his phone safe and untouched.

‘One simple act of humanity’ Reflecting on the experience, the man said the incident stayed with him because several strangers came forward to help him without hesitation.

“An elderly Sikh couple protected a stranger’s phone, a Muslim stranger let me use his phone without hesitation, and a CRPF jawan helped me reconnect with them. Three people, three different backgrounds, and one simple act of humanity,” he wrote.

He added, “Sometimes, I wonder: if ordinary people can choose kindness so effortlessly, maybe India has never had a shortage of good people. Maybe we have just become too busy noticing the people who shout the loudest.”

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The Reddit post was shared with the title, “Today, Mumbai didn’t just return my phone. It restored a little bit of my faith in humanity.”

Internet users share similar experiences The wholesome post drew warm reactions, with several people sharing their own experiences of Mumbai’s helpful spirit. One user wrote, “I had my phone stolen a few years ago, and the cyber cell at the police station tracked it down, recovered it and returned it to me within a few months. No bribe, no fuss, just genuine help. It remains my most surprising Mumbai experience to date.”

Another commented, “I have lost my phone in an auto-rickshaw twice, and I got it back both times.” A third simply wrote, “Only in Mumbai,” while another described it as “Such a wholesome story.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)