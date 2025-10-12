Mumbai Metro's bicycle feature divides internet: 'Not meant for a country like India'

A video showing a woman carrying her bicycle inside a Mumbai Metro coach has gone viral, drawing attention to the city’s little-known but commuter-friendly initiative. The facility, available on Metro Lines 2A and 7, has reportedly been operational since 2022 and aims to promote eco-friendly travel and improve last-mile connectivity. The video has triggered mixed reactions online. (X/@KantInEastt)

In the now-viral video, the woman is seen entering the metro coach with her bicycle and effortlessly using the in-built hooks designed for cycle storage. She parks her bicycle in a designated spot, lifts the front wheel, and secures it onto a hook inside the coach, all while appearing both surprised and delighted by the ease of the process.

Social media reactions

The video, shared on X, has captured the internet’s attention, with many praising the facility as a smart, sustainable feature for urban commuters.

“This is a fantastic facility in the Mumbai metro. I wish to see more and more Mumbaikars using it,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely! It’s great to see such modern facilities in the Mumbai Metro — hope more people make the most of it every day!” commented another.

However, not everyone was impressed.

“As a biker, I love the idea but let’s be real, Indian roads (and even metros) aren’t designed for cycling safety. When we don’t even have proper footpaths to walk on, cycling is a luxury. Nice for a weekend photo op, but far from practical daily commuting,” one user commented.

“No. That feature is not meant for a country like India. What will they do when ten people with bicycles show up? Stupid idea,” expressed another.

“The design looks good for visual purposes but does not seem practical in a country like India, given the rush and chaos inside metros,” said a third user.

“There’s going to be a fight as to who gets to use it and about how the cycles are dirty,etc etc.First fix mentality .Without that even the best of infrastructure is useless,” wrote one user.