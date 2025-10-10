Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma spotted on Mumbai Metro, commuter recalls humble encounter: ‘Felt cool’

Commuters on Mumbai’s Metro Line 3 had an unexpected surprise when Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was seen travelling quietly like any other passenger. A city resident named Partha shared a picture of himself with Sharma seated in the metro and recounted the brief interaction on X. Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma was seen travelling on Mumbai Metro Line 3, where a commuter lauded his politeness.(X/@partha0799)

“Bumped into Vijay Shekhar Sharma sir in Metro today. So polite and humble. Spoke a word or two about government not opening APIs for the metro line 3 – felt cool,” Partha wrote in his post.

Check out the post here:

The tweet has already clocked over 2.8 lakh views, sparking several reactions from users.

Users praise Sharma’s simplicity

Many were quick to applaud Sharma’s grounded nature. One user remarked, “That’s awesome. Always inspiring to see founders like @vijayshekhar stay grounded and curious. True leadership shows in humility.” Another user commented in surprise, “How is the metro so empty? Is this the Aqua line? Something doesn’t feel right. How did you just casually bump into him?”

Responding to the curiosity, Partha clarified, “Aqua line at 3 pm,” confirming that the metro appeared less crowded at that time.

The post also drew a mix of admiration and light-hearted humour. A user noted, “He is really a common but extraordinary man.” Another quipped, “You should have grabbed him and refused to let go until he shared some founder’s equity. Missed a trick there, Partha.”

Others kept their reactions simple yet heartfelt. “Amazing personality Vijay sir,” one person wrote, while another expressed, “Metro par, Paytm founder prapt hue.” The thread continued with admiration such as, “Nothing flashy, everything remarkable, that’s him!” followed by, “This is so cool,” and, “Loved the pic, he’s so simple.”