IIM Indore opens admissions for executive program in Healthcare Management with 12-month live online classes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced admissions for the fifth batch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Management. The 12-month programme has been introduced for working professionals in the healthcare and allied sectors who want to improve their management and leadership skills while continuing in their roles. The two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme offers 900 hours of learning for the participants.

The course will be conducted through live online classes on an interactive Direct-to-Device learning platform, allowing participants to study from anywhere without taking a career break. Admissions for the current batch are now open.

As per a official press statement, the programme has been designed to help healthcare professionals deepen their understanding of healthcare management alongside their technical and clinical knowledge. It focuses on preparing participants to manage hospitals, healthcare institutions and other healthcare organisations more effectively. The course also aims to help professionals improve decision-making, strengthen leadership skills and deliver better patient-focused healthcare services.

The curriculum covers eight key areas, including healthcare management, finance and accounting, strategy and entrepreneurship, operations management, business ethics, organisational behaviour, global and domestic healthcare regulations, and data analytics. The learning process includes live lectures, case discussions, simulations, project work, term papers, assignments and self-learning content. These activities have been included to help participants understand real workplace situations and apply management concepts in their day-to-day professional roles.

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A three-day campus immersion at IIM Indore is also part of the programme. During the campus visit, participants will attend classroom sessions with faculty members, interact with fellow learners from different healthcare backgrounds and take part in academic discussions. Participants will also receive complimentary access to the Certificate Programme in Generative AI Tools and Business Applications to help them understand the use of modern digital tools in business and healthcare management.

The programme is open to medical, dental and allied healthcare professionals, hospital administrators and professionals working in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare service organisations, medical equipment manufacturers and other organisations connected with the healthcare sector. Mid-level and senior-level professionals who want to move into management or leadership roles can also apply.

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Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, “Healthcare leadership today demands far more than clinical or operational expertise. It requires the ability to manage complexity, improve institutional performance, respond to regulatory and technological shifts and place patient outcomes at the centre of every decision. Through this programme, IIM Indore aims to prepare professionals who can lead healthcare organisations with sharper judgement, stronger managerial discipline and a deeper understanding of the sector’s evolving priorities.”

The previous batches included professionals from hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare services, medical equipment manufacturers, fitness organisations, educational institutions, and other allied sectors. Participants included Area Business Managers, Assistant Professors, CEOs, Founders, Heads of Nursing Services, Surgeons, Consultants and Nephrologists with work experience ranging from three years to more than 15 years. The programme gives participants an opportunity to learn from experienced faculty members and professionals from different parts of the healthcare industry while building the skills needed for leadership roles in the sector.