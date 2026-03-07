Delhi woman living in Bengaluru says high travel costs shocked her: ‘I check auto fare before choosing my outfit’
A Delhi woman said commuting in Bengaluru felt expensive compared to Delhi’s easy metro access.
A Delhi woman living in Bengaluru has sparked discussion online after sharing how the cost of travelling in the southern city surprised her. The woman, identified as Anubhuti Gupta, posted a video on Instagram explaining how moving from Delhi to Bengaluru changed the way she plans even the simplest outings.
In the video, Gupta compares the ease of commuting in Delhi with the expenses she now faces in Bengaluru. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “My biggest cultural shock after moving from Delhi to Bengaluru is the insane amount of money i have to spend just for travel. And I am from Delhi ok, I could have traveled anywhere and everywhere from metro. Because metro over there, 5 minutes away. The nearest metro station to my house in Bengaluru is 8 kilometers away. 8 kilometers.”
She added that commuting has become a major factor in her daily decisions. “I mean, Now before stepping out, I don’t decide my outfit first. I check the auto fare first. If the fare is too high, I choose an outfit that I can comfortably wear on a Rapido bike because it turns out to be much cheaper. This is insane”.
Take a look here at the video:
Viral video reflects everyday commuter struggles
Gupta also shared a caption alongside the video describing how moving cities made her notice everyday expenses that she never thought about earlier.
“Back in Delhi, getting around the city was never something I had to think about. The metro was everywhere and almost every place had a station just 5 minutes away. Then I moved to Bangalore for work two years ago, and suddenly stepping out meant checking auto fares first. I love the city for so many reasons, but the amount I spend just to travel still surprises me sometimes. Moving cities really makes you notice the little things you never thought about before.”
Her post quickly gained traction online, with several viewers saying they related to her experience of navigating Bengaluru’s transport costs.
One user commented, “Finally someone said it.” Another wrote, “When I visit Delhi now, I am constantly doubting the fares.” A third user said, “It’s cheaper and faster to travel from Delhi to Gurgaon as compared to the 4 kms to my office.” Yet another viewer added, “This is totally relatable.”
