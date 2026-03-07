Delhi woman living in Bengaluru says high travel costs shocked her: ‘I check auto fare before choosing my outfit’

A Delhi woman living in Bengaluru has sparked discussion online after sharing how the cost of travelling in the southern city surprised her. The woman, identified as Anubhuti Gupta, posted a video on Instagram explaining how moving from Delhi to Bengaluru changed the way she plans even the simplest outings. A Delhi woman shared how high travel costs in Bengaluru shocked her after moving from the capital. (Instagram/anubhutigupta2409)

In the video, Gupta compares the ease of commuting in Delhi with the expenses she now faces in Bengaluru. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “My biggest cultural shock after moving from Delhi to Bengaluru is the insane amount of money i have to spend just for travel. And I am from Delhi ok, I could have traveled anywhere and everywhere from metro. Because metro over there, 5 minutes away. The nearest metro station to my house in Bengaluru is 8 kilometers away. 8 kilometers.”

She added that commuting has become a major factor in her daily decisions. “I mean, Now before stepping out, I don’t decide my outfit first. I check the auto fare first. If the fare is too high, I choose an outfit that I can comfortably wear on a Rapido bike because it turns out to be much cheaper. This is insane”.

Take a look here at the video: