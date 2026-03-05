₹60k on shopping, no rent: 'South Delhi girl' reveals she spent ₹4L in a month
A South Delhi-based content creator has shared a video where she broke down her expenses for the month of February.
A South Delhi-based content creator has shared a video where she broke down her expenses for the month of February. Yukta Sethi spent a little over ₹4 lakh last month, with a majority of it going towards her investments.
Sethi explained that she has two income streams — according to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a degree in Finance and Marketing and works as an Associate at an education consulting firm. Her second income stream is, presumably, content creation.
Spending ₹4 lakh in one month
“Here’s how much I spent in Feb as a South Delhi girl with two income streams,” Sethi said in her Instagram video.
She said her first expense was travel, which came to ₹21,000. Sethi acknowledged that the number was a low one considering she travelled to Vietnam, Mumbai and Alibaug. However, Sethi explained that she managed to keep her travel expenses low because she visited Vietnam with her parents, and they paid a majority of the trip.
Next, she spent ₹60,000 on shopping. Out of this, ₹30,000 went to one shop alone, a “really cool” store in Mumbai called Style Junkie.
The majority of Sethi’s earnings went towards investments. She said that she invested ₹2.8 lakh in February. In an earlier video, the Delhi-based content creator had revealed that her investments include a mix of mutual funds and fixed deposits.
Eating out and other expenses
On eating out, Yukta Sethi spent a whopping ₹17,000 in February. This was followed by nearly ₹3,000 on coffee — “coffee was not much because I was travelling so much,” she explained.
Sethi spent another ₹17,000 on her Instagram channel @yuks.explores. This amount went towards backend stuff, editing etc.
Finally, she spent around ₹3,000 on grooming and ₹4,100 on subscriptions. Another ₹1,800 went towards miscellaneous expenses.
This brought her total spending for February to ₹4,08,131 (a little over ₹4 lakh).
Yukta Sethi ended her video with a disclaimer — she explained that she lives with her parents and therefore does not have to pay rent.
Several people in the comments section asked the content creator to talk more about how she invests her money.
