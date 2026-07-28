Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, has released the TS ICET Counselling 2026 schedule. Candidates who want to check the schedule can find it on the official website of TG ICET at tgicet.nic.in. TS ICET Counselling 2026 schedule released at tgicet.nic.in, registration begins on July 31

The last date to fill in basic information, pay the processing fee, and book a slot for selection of the helpline centre is August 5, 2026. The certificate verification will be done from August 3 to August 8, 2026. The freeze option link will be available on August 8, 2026.

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The provisional allotment of seats on or before August 11, 2026, will be displayed. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from August 11 to August 14, 2026.

Candidates qualified in TGICET-2026 and secured 50% (for OC) and 45% (for Others) in aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination can apply for the exam.

TS ICET Counselling 2026: How to apply To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at tgicet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ICET counselling registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

4. Once registration is over, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Mere appearance for TGICET-2026 and obtaining a rank does not automatically entitle a candidate to be considered for admission unless the candidate fulfils the requirements laid down for admission.

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For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TGICET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in the Candidate login. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ICET.

Official Schedule Here