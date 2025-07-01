‘SoBo girl’ earning 2.67 lakh a month reveals her expenses with no rent or groceries

A self-described ‘SoBo girl’ has revealed her salary and monthly expenses in an Instagram video, leaving thousands of viewers stunned in the process. Anhadh is a marketing professional based in South Mumbai (or South Bombay) - an area also known as SoBo and typically considered the most affluent part of the city. Anhadh, a marketing professional from South Bombay, reveals her salary and expenses breakdown. (Instagram/@an_had_fun_)

In her Instagram video, Anhadh revealed that she earns ₹2.67 lakh per month from her marketing job. She also spoke in detail about where she spends her money, explaining that money talk is considered taboo in India when that should not be the case.

Breaking down the monthly expenses of a SoBo girl

Anhadh revealed that of the ₹2.67 lakh she gets in her account every month, ₹1.80 lakh goes directly into her SIPs. “I do not touch this money,” she said.

After paying her SIPs, the Mumbai marketing professional is left with ₹87,000 per month. Since she lives with her parents, she does not have to pay for rent or groceries. The 87,000 therefore goes into leisure activities like eating out, meeting friends, self care etc.

In the month of June, Anhadh’s biggest expense was eating out - she spent a whopping ₹16,000 on dining out. “Next is the fun category, which includes movies, going out,” continued the Mumbai woman. In June, she spent ₹8,500 on the fun category - and that was just from one night of going out.

Also in the month of June, she also spent ₹8,500 on grooming. Anhadh said this was "unusually high” because she got a haircut. After spending ₹3,400 on ordering in via Swiggy, ₹1,300 on book, ₹600 on tennis and a little over ₹600 on Uber, she was still left with ₹47,000.

This ₹47,000 Anhadh puts into a “mystery fund”. In the video, she did not reveal what this mystery fund will be used for.

Check your privilege

Her video has gone viral on Instagram, clocking 4 lakh views in a day. In the comments section, many people expressed surprise at her high income. Others expressed bitterness at her privilege – noting that she did not have to pay rent and managed to save a huge chunk of her already exorbitant paycheck.

Anhadh acknowledged her privilege while sharing the video. “Fully aware and cognizant of my privilege so don’t come for me guys please,” she wrote in the caption. “Anyway been EXTRA frugal to save up for mystery fund sooo excited to tell you guys what it is when the time is right!!” she added.

Her acknowledgement did not stop people from commenting on the video, calling it unrealistic and unrelatable.

“This feels so unrealistic tbh. You don’t have to pay rent, groceries, electricity, petrol bills, tax, house help and other miscellaneous maintenance expenses. No hate though but this is too unreal and not relatable irl scenario,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This is so unrealistic girl?? Do you pay for your own bills, groceries or not?” another asked.

“Great video, can you also talk about how you make your salary? Like how many years you have been working, what was your base salary etc?” a third person wondered.