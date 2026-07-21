Dharavi redevelopment: Adani Group arm launches Dharavi Didi AI platform for residents to receive project updates

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) undertaking the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform named Dharavi Didi that will act as a 24x7 interactive AI companion for residents having questions relating to the project's redevelopment and rehabilitation. Dharavi redevelopment: Adani Group arm has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform named Dharavi Didi that will act as a 24x7 interactive AI companion for residents. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to an ANDPL statement, the 24x7 interactive AI companion gives residents instant access to official information on surveys, eligibility, documentation, rehabilitation and every stage of the redevelopment journey.

"The initiative reflects ANDPL’s evolving engagement with Dharavikars, pairing its extensive on-ground outreach with technology to make official information more accessible, transparent and inclusive. Dharavi Didi extends that engagement beyond the field, ensuring trusted information is available whenever residents need it," according to the statement.

The company said that the AI platform will be accessible through video calls, voice calls and WhatsApp, and will interact in Hindi, Marathi and English. Further, support for Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati will be introduced in the coming months, reflecting Dharavi's rich cultural and linguistic diversity, the company said.

“Whether residents want to understand surveys, eligibility, required documents or project updates, Dharavi Didi is available round the clock to provide clear answers in a simple and conversational manner. Alongside our ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives, this is another step towards making authentic information easily accessible to every Dharavikar. Residents no longer have to wait for office hours to receive answers from official sources,” the company official was quoted in the statement.

“Our objective is to ensure that every resident has direct access to accurate and verified information. Dharavi Didi is designed to answer questions with clarity, build confidence through transparency and help residents make informed decisions throughout the redevelopment journey,” the official added.

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Why Dharavi Didi? According to the company statement, the platform is built with simplicity in mind, and is designed to be accessible even for first-time digital users. By making official information readily accessible, Dharavi Didi helps residents better understand the redevelopment process and navigate each stage with confidence.

The company said that the name, Dharavi Didi, reflects the role the platform is intended to play. Like an elder sister who patiently listens, explains and guides, Dharavi Didi has been created as a trusted companion for residents navigating one of the most significant transitions in their lives.

"As the redevelopment unfolds, Dharavi Didi will continue to evolve with new information and services, helping residents stay informed and navigate every milestone with confidence. For a project that will transform one of the world's largest informal settlements, earning trust through transparent communication is every bit as important as building new homes," the company statement said.

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All about Dharavi redevelopment project The Adani Group emerged as the winning bidder for the project in November 2022, pledging an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore to kickstart the long-awaited transformation of one of Asia’s largest slum clusters.

The Adani Group's SPV Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, which is executing the project. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

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The ANDPL has a 7-year deadline to construct the homes required for rehabilitation, while the government has set an overall 17-year timeline to complete the full redevelopment of Dharavi. According to officials, about 1.25-1.5 lakh new homes will be constructed to rehabilitate about 10 lakh residents of Dharavi.