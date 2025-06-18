Reddit rolls out AI ad tools to turn user conversations into marketing insights

Reddit has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) advertising tools designed to help brands engage more effectively with the platform’s vast user discussions. The announcement came during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as Reddit marked its 20th anniversary. The company revealed that its new AI engine, called Reddit Community Intelligence, will transform years of user-generated content into useful insights for marketers. Reddit has introduced AI ad tools to help brands use user discussions for better marketing and engagement.(Reddit)

Reddit Insights

The new AI-powered tools are still in early testing stages and include Reddit Insights and Conversation Summary Add-Ons, according to the company. Both tools aim to harness the collective intelligence from Reddit’s billions of posts and comments to offer marketers data-driven ways to improve their campaigns.

Also read: A gamer’s guide to high-performance laptops

Reddit Insights functions as a social listening platform, which gives advertisers access to key metrics and analysis drawn from two decades of conversations on the site. It provides a dashboard where marketers can explore topics, track trends, and review popular posts within relevant subreddits. This tool will also help brands assess consumer perceptions and monitor cultural shifts that affect purchasing decisions.

Also read: India’s digital job scene to expand in 2025 with rise in AI and data-driven roles

Publicis Media, a major advertising firm, is one of the first testers of Reddit Insights. According to Reddit, Publicis Media used the tool to refine creative ideas, conduct competitive research, gather user feedback, and identify emerging trends.

Conversation Summary Add-Ons

Furthermore, the second tool, Conversation Summary Add-Ons, enhances ads by displaying positive user comments about the brand or product directly beneath the advertisement. An AI-generated summary of these comments accompanies the display to provide what Reddit calls “social proof.” This feature aims to boost consumer confidence and speed up decision-making.

Also read: India’s AI Industry to Grow Threefold, May Reach $17 Billion by 2027

On the other hand, Reddit claims that internal tests showed ads using Conversation Summary Add-Ons achieved a 19 percent higher click-through rate than standard image ads. Early adopters of this feature include game developer Jackbox Games and the US electric vehicle company Lucid.