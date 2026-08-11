HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Above the Firmaments – Artworks by Tanya Khurana (Curator: Iqbal
Krishna,)
Where: Triveni Gallery No 1, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: FIPRESCI Showcase: Stories From Contemporary India II | Film Screening of Gondhal (Director: Santosh Davakhar)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: August 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Is This the Time for the Indian Elephant and the Chinese Dragon to Dance Together? (Discussants: Dr Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Kantha & Prof Raja Mohan)
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: August 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Saare Jahan Se Accha 2026 | Vande Matram: Chitrangada - The Warrior Princess (Odissi) Ft. disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar & Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Guru Ananda Shankar Jayant and disciple (Bharatanatyam) & Guru Rajendra Gangani and disciples (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road