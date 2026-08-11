Tim Anderson retirement: Resurfaced Jose Ramirez fight video sparks buzz as White Sox star exits MLB after 10 seasons

Former two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a decade-long career that included eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Tim Anderson has announced his retirement after a decade-long career that included eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. (Instagram @seven)

The White Sox confirmed the news on Monday through a post on X. “Always a White Sox, TA7. Tim Anderson officially announced his retirement after 10 seasons (2016-2025) in the major leagues,” the club tweeted.

The 33-year-old spent his final MLB season with the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in 31 games during the 2025 campaign.

Anderson's fight back in spotlight Although Anderson has now stepped away from professional baseball, one of the most infamous moments of his career has resurfaced online and is once again generating significant attention.

The viral footage comes from August 2023, when Anderson was involved in a heated altercation with José Ramírez during a White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The fight became one of the most talked-about moments of Anderson's final years in MLB and has returned to the spotlight following his retirement announcement.