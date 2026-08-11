Cade Mays injury update: Who will replace Lions center after wrist fracture, and when could he return?

With Juice Scruggs dealing with a soft-tissue issue, Reisman shared coach Dan Campbell's comments on X. "With Juice Scruggs still nursing a soft tissue injury for a few more days, Dan Campbell says Seth McLaughlin is likely to get first-team reps at center today," he tweeted.

Lions beat writer Jeremy Reisman reported that Seth McLaughlin could be in line for increased responsibilities.

With Mays unavailable for the early part of the season, attention has now turned to who could step into his starting role at center. The Lions appear set to rely on a much less experienced option while they wait for their veteran to recover.

The 27-year-old sustained a wrist injury over the weekend that is expected to keep him out for a significant portion of the regular season.

The Detroit Lions made strengthening their offensive line a major priority during the offseason, with the center position receiving particular attention. However, those plans have suffered a setback following an injury to veteran center Cade Mays.

Detroit acquired Scruggs from the Houston Texans as part of the trade involving running back David Montgomery.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2025 and signed a futures contract with the Lions during the offseason.

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Although Mays' injury creates an obvious concern, Detroit has limited options this late in the offseason and may not have many realistic alternatives available.

Dan Campbell announced Mays injury Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update Monday, saying, “He will be out for a significant period of time. He will be back for the season at some point, but it will be down the road."

Campbell did not offer a specific timetable for Mays' recovery but expressed confidence that the veteran would be healthy enough to return for the playoffs.

Mays' return timeline emerges The encouraging part for the Lions is that Mays is expected to return at some point this season, making a major trade for another center less likely. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the wrist injury could keep Mays sidelined for approximately eight to 10 weeks.

If that timeline holds, Reisman believes a return shortly after Detroit's Week 6 bye could be a realistic target. That would allow Mays to potentially rejoin the lineup during the second half of the regular season.

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The Lions signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract this offseason, so the team will be eager to see the veteran center return and make a meaningful impact once he is healthy.