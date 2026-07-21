Poor stamina or heart trouble? Cardiologist Dr Parin Sangoi explains why breathlessness should not be ignored

Are you feeling breathless even while doing simple things, such as climbing stairs or completing routine activities? You may initially blame it on poor stamina, especially if you have not exercised in a while. But could there be more to this seemingly simple explanation?



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Shortness of breath may also be associated with several conditions, including asthma and anaemia. However, persistent or unexplained breathlessness may also indicate an underlying heart problem, even in young adults.

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, weighed in with his insights and told HT Lifestyle what persistent breathlessness may indicate and how the underlying condition can be managed. He urged people to seek medical attention if shortness of breath does not resolve or begins to interfere with daily life.

“Cardiologists are seeing younger patients who delay getting checked because the symptoms don't immediately seem serious. In some cases, what appears to be poor stamina turns out to be an underlying heart condition that has been silently progressing for months," he said.

So, young adults may not consider that breathlessness could be related to a heart problem, as such conditions are commonly associated with middle-aged or older adults. Instead, they may attribute it to poor stamina, which can delay diagnosis.