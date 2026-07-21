Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai talk show to make a comeback on OTT; R Madhavan honoured to take over as host from Farooq Shaikh

In the early 2000s, Farooq Shaikh would invite well-known Bollywood celebrities to his talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Telecast on Zee TV, the show would see celebs give a candid peek of their personal and professional lives. Now, R Madhavan is set to take over from the late actor as the host for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 for the OTT platform Zee5. R Madhavan will take over from Farooq Shaikh as the new host of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

R Madhavan on taking over from Farooq Shaikh Madhavan spoke about hosting the show in a statement and explained why it remains relevant today in the age of social media. “Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That’s what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today.”

“The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona,” said the actor, adding, “To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility. As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee 5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today’s audiences.”

Madhavan also teased about the kind of guests the 2.0 version of the show will have. “This season, we’ll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us,” he said.