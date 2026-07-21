Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai talk show to make a comeback on OTT; R Madhavan honoured to take over as host from Farooq Shaikh
Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will be hosted by R Madhavan on Zee5. Know all about the nostalgic talk show's return in a new form.
In the early 2000s, Farooq Shaikh would invite well-known Bollywood celebrities to his talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Telecast on Zee TV, the show would see celebs give a candid peek of their personal and professional lives. Now, R Madhavan is set to take over from the late actor as the host for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 for the OTT platform Zee5.
R Madhavan on taking over from Farooq Shaikh
Madhavan spoke about hosting the show in a statement and explained why it remains relevant today in the age of social media. “Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That’s what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today.”
“The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona,” said the actor, adding, “To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility. As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee 5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today’s audiences.”
Madhavan also teased about the kind of guests the 2.0 version of the show will have. “This season, we’ll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us,” he said.
About Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0
Zee5 announced the return of the iconic talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, as part of its content slate. “A cultural phenomenon that left an enduring impact on audiences across generations, the show became synonymous with heartfelt and deeply human conversations under the legendary stewardship of the late Farooq Shaikh,” reads the press note.
Madhavan will now take over hosting duties to carry on its legacy. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will spotlight extraordinary personalities and trailblazers who have taken India to the global stage, moving beyond their achievements to uncover the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys. A streaming date for the web show has yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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