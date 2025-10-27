‘Bichde sabhi baari baari’: Shabana Azmi pays emotional tribute to Satish Shah, says Farooq Shaikh and him were a team

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is heartbroken over the passing of longtime friend Satish Shah, who died in Mumbai on October 25. Remembering her time bumping into Satish during her college days, Shabana recalled the actor’s ‘jovial’ nature and said he had passed away too soon. (Also read: Heartbroken Salman Khan remembers Satish Shah, says he knew him since he was 15: ‘I will miss you’) Shabana Azmi mourned the death of longtime friend Satish Shah.

What Shabana shared

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon, Shabana shared a group picture from a lunch gathering that featured her, Satish, as well as other longtime friends from college.

In the caption, she said, “This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh’s birthday . Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone . We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends homes . Always full of beans , pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon . Farouque Shaikh and he were a team .. Bichde sabhi baari baari (all of them are gone one by one) …”

Farooque died on December 28, 2013, after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Dubai. He had starred in films like Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977), Noorie (1979), Chashme Buddoor (1981) and Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983).

Satish Shah dead at 74

Meanwhile, Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months.

The actor was widely celebrated for his memorable roles in television shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, as well as in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.