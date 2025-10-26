Heartbroken Salman Khan remembers Satish Shah, says he knew him since he was 15: ‘I will miss you’

Superstar Salman Khan is heartbroken over the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, who died in Mumbai on October 25. Remembering his time working with Satish Shah, Salman recalled the actor’s larger-than-life personality and his way of living life to the fullest. Salman Khan shared a still of a scene with Satish Shah from Judwaa.

Salman pays tribute to Satish Shah

On Sunday, Salman took to social media to express his grief over Satish Shah’s passing, fondly recalling the actor’s personality. Salman also shared a still from a scene he had shot with Satish Shah in his 1997 film Judwaa.

“Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji,” Salman wrote with the image.

Salman worked with Satish Shah in several movies such as, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The actor’s message struck a chord with fans. “The kingsize life leaves kingsize memories. So sad,” one fan shared, with another posted, “Rest in peace - You are legend indeed.”

Satish Shah’s funeral took place on Sunday in Mumbai, attended by his family and colleagues from the film industry who gathered to bid him a final farewell.

On Sunday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan also mourned Satish's death on social media. He wrote in his personal blog, “Another day, another work, another quiet. Another of us has passed away — Satish Shah, a young talent, and has left us at a very young age. And the stars they favour not... to us all... And these times of the grim... it bodes not well to express in normalcy... foreboding us in all at each moment.”

He added, “It is in the ease to abide by that age-old wordage... ‘but the show must go on’... and so it does, as does life. Each day an express of an alternate... or wherever the ‘show’ must guide us to... hence... even in distress and glumness, despondency, the face of normalcy and the act of work persists... but no... improper to pursue normalcy...”

Satish Shah dead at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months.

The actor was widely celebrated for his memorable roles in television shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, as well as in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.