Portion of newly constructed ₹16 crore bridge collapses in Dehradun after heavy rain | Video

The bridge caved in just 17 days after it was opened earlier this month and costed ₹16 crore, The Times of India reported.

Authorities have cited passenger safety as the primary reason for halting the pilgrimage after heavy rain and landslides blocked several stretches of the yatra route, news agency ANI reported.

Relentless rainfall across Uttarakhand on Tuesday disrupted both road connectivity and pilgrimage movement, with a portion of a newly constructed bridge collapsing on the Dehradun–Paonta Sahib Highway and the Char Dham Yatra being suspended for two days.

The affected bridge, located between Prem Nagar and Nanda Ki Chowki collapsed after continuous rainfall since Monday night, disrupting traffic on the highway. Restoration work began soon after the incident, with officials prioritising the reopening of the road.

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The route is expected to become operational within a few hours, speaking to ANI, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

"The road is being opened for traffic within the next three to four hours. The structural design of the bridge is completely safe. Appropriate further actions regarding this matter will be taken later, but our priority right now is opening the road," Chauhan said.

Char Dham Yatra suspended In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said the decision was taken as landslides and heavy rainfall had affected several sections of the pilgrimage route.

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The yatra will resume only after weather conditions improve and the roads are cleared and declared safe for pilgrims.

Kedarnath Highway affected The Kedarnath Highway has also been affected, with debris and rocks falling from a hillside in the Munkatiya area following continuous rain. Road-clearing operations are underway on a war footing, with heavy machinery deployed to remove the debris. The district administration said efforts are focused on ensuring the safe movement of pilgrims.

Officials monitor routes as rockfall risk remains Authorities said the Yatra Control Room is monitoring the situation in real time while regular announcements are being issued to sector officers, police personnel and other security agencies to ensure coordination and traveller safety.

Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag, said the weather continues to pose challenges along the route.

"The road travel route is likely to be obstructed at many places and even now the road was blocked in Munkatiya which was opened immediately but a danger has been created there. There is a constant fear of falling rocks, due to which in view of safety, people are being made to cross the road, regarding which the concerned sector officer and rescue teams are continuously monitoring the entire route and people are also being asked to stop at safe places."

He added,"The Yatra Control Room is also continuously monitoring the weather warnings and the shopkeepers on the Kedarnath Yatra route and the pilgrims who are already present there are also being cautioned through announcements and continuous monitoring is being done from here."

(With inputs from ANI)