₹50,000 reward accused held in ex-Zila Panchayat member’s murder

: The Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Ravi Pasi, who carried a ₹50,000 reward for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Zila Panchayat member Randhir Yadav, near the AG Office crossing in Prayagraj around 8 pm on Tuesday. The STF said 19 criminal cases are registered against Pasi at various police stations in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh districts. (For representation only)

According to the STF, on August 22, 2025, Ram Singh, Uday Singh, Ravi Pasi and their associates abducted Yadav, a resident of Hathigahan Mohammadpur in Nawabganj. They allegedly took him near the Phaphamau bridge and murdered him. They then placed his body on railway tracks near Bamrauli station. Several accused, including Uday Singh and Ram Singh, have already been arrested and sent to jail. Pasi, a resident of Neewa in Dhoomanganj, had been absconding. Nawabganj police had announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Yadav’s wife lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station on August 25, 2025. His mutilated body had been recovered near the outer signal of Bamrauli railway station on August 23 and was sent for post-mortem examination. The STF said 19 criminal cases are registered against Pasi at various police stations in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh districts.

According to the police, Yadav and Uday were close friends. However, their relationship reportedly soured after Uday discovered that Yadav was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with his wife. Around two months before the murder, Uday, his wife and Yadav had visited Nainital. Police said Uday allegedly caught the two in a compromising position there. After returning, Uday’s wife went to her parental home in Neewa but allegedly remained in regular contact with Yadav.

On July 11, 2025, Uday’s wife died under mysterious circumstances. Her family members did not get a post-mortem examination conducted, police said. Investigators alleged that Uday, his brother, mother-in-law Leela Yadav and others subsequently hatched a conspiracy to kill Randhir. As part of the plan, Ram Singh and three others allegedly strangled the former Zila Panchayat member before dumping his body on the railway tracks near Bamrauli station.