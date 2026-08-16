Javed Akhtar takes '10%' jibe after Pak President Zardari's 'tolerate Hindus' remark

Zardari had earlier targeted India, saying the people "believe in Akhand Bharat", while Muslims in Pakistan were more tolerant towards their minorities.

Lyrist and filmmaker Javed Akhtar hit out at Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over his remark that India's neighbour “tolerates” its Hindu population. Taking a pot shot at Zardari, the Indian lyrist said he has always been insensitive to all "which is less than 10%".

Reacting to the Pakistan president's remarks, Akhtar wrote on X, "Mr Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population in their country."

Taking a veiled swipe at Zardari, who has been accused of taking a cut from government projects, Akhtar said, “I understand Mr Zardari you have always been insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10%.”

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Addressing an event on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14, Zardari said people in both the countries hold different views, asserting that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practice their religion.

He claimed that the Hindus living in Pakistan would prefer to remain in the Islamic nation rather than move to India.

"The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten," Zardari said.

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"We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4 per cent Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them," he said.

Zardari made the remarks while discussing Pakistan’s ties with India, the role of the armed forces and the broader geopolitical situation in the region. Pakistan, which was created through the Partition of British India, marks its Independence Day a day before India.