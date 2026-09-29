India-Mongolia direct flights begin, reduce travel time from 18 hours to just 5 | Check details
The inaugural flight from Ulaanbaatar arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 7:20 am on Monday.
Travel time between India and Mongolia has been slashed from 13-18 hours to just around five hours as direct non-stop flights connecting New Delhi and Ulaanbaatar started on Monday.
The first flight from Ulaanbaatar arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7:20 am on Monday. Furthermore, the first return flight departed New Delhi at 4:37 pm.
Also Read | India launches grasslands, open natural ecosystems guide at Mongolia UN event
India to Mongolia direct flight | Check details
1- Weekly flight
The flight will run weekly, every Monday, and the journey time is five hours, according to a press release shared by the Embassy of India in Mongolia on X (formerly Twitter).
2- Operator of direct flights
The flights would be operated by Hunnu Air of Mongolia, providing passengers with a direct alternative to journeys that previously required transit through Hong Kong, Beijing or Incheon.
"The direct flight has substantially reduced the travel time from 13-18 hours when a transit is made at Hong Kong/Beijing/Incheon," the release said.
3- Boost to tourism
This initiative is expected to facilitate travel between India and Mongolia for tourism, medical travel and business.
"The flights are operated by Hunnu Air of Mongolia. Commencement of this regular flight will boost spiritual tourism from Mongolia to India to various Buddhist heritage sites; medical tourism and winter tourism from India to Mongolia wherein Indian tourists can experience the rich natural beauty and historical heritage of Mongolia throughout the year," the release further added.
Also Read | Saudi’s flyadeal enters India with direct flights from Hyderabad to Riyadh
4- Bilateral strategic partnership
The direct flight will further enhance the "existing multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership" between the two countries, it said.
"Bilateral trade and commerce will get a boost as the cargo can be transported in a faster and cheaper manner," it noted.
5- Visa facilities
According to the statement, both India and Mongolia offer gratis visas to each other's nationals, and an e-visa facility is available to the nationals of both the countries.
Also Read | ‘More than just travel’: Chinese embassy as Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing and Delhi
What the embassy said
India's ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve and Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal worked with relevant stakeholders to operationalise the flight.
"The flight was announced at the Joint Press Conference between HE Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and HE Mr U Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia at Hyderabad House during the State Visit of the President of Mongolia to India in October 2025. HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia and Mr Munkhjargal, CEO of Hunnu Air worked with various stakeholders to turn into reality this important initiative of direct flight," it said.
The Embassy of India in Ulaanbaatar, in the post on X, thanked India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Mongolia's ministry of road and transport for their support in establishing the connection.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More