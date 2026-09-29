Udhayanidhi urges DMK cadres to counter Vijay's TVK slogan with 'Om Kali, Jai Kali'

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin exhorted party cadres to counter the rival TVK's slogan targeting his party by raising the chant 'Om Kali, Jai Kali...' across all election campaign platforms. Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives for the state Assembly session, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI08_25_2026_000069B) (PTI)

Addressing a party gathering here on September 27, Udhayanidhi targeted TVK chief C Joseph Vijay for previously deploying the rhyming attack "Om Sakthi, Parasakthi... DMK oru Theeya Sakthi" (DMK is an evil force) during his political rallies.

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"For the past two years, wherever he went, he consistently invoked 'Om Sakthi, Parasakthi' to target us. At that time, they were in the opposition and we were in power, and we listened to what was said. Now we have an opportunity to give it back," Udhayanidhi said.

Coining the counter-rhyme "Om Kali, Jai Kali... TVK oru Odugali" (TVK is a runaway), Udhayanidhi led cadres in raising the new chant and instructed them to take it directly to the electorate without naming the party chief.

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"Don't even bother mentioning his name. Just say 'Om Kali Jai Kali' along with their party's name. In every campaign rally, whenever you meet the public, keep repeating this and register it firmly in the minds of the people," he told the gathering.

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Stepping up his offensive, the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly referred to the Karur stampede in which over 40 people lost their lives, alleging that the opposing leadership had fled accountability rather than answering queries from the media and the public at airports in Tiruchirappalli and Chennai.

Asserting that the public would see through attempts to evade responsibility, Udhayanidhi directed party functionaries to sustain the counter-campaign vigorously during door-to-door outreach and public rallies ahead of upcoming polls.