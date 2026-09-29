Congress accuses Maharashtra govt of excluding Opposition-held regions from drought list

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of indulging in "political discrimination" by prioritising ministers' constituencies in the list of drought-affected areas and excluding regions represented by the Opposition parties. He stated that Brahmapuri taluka in Chandrapur district had been left out and demanded its inclusion. (X/@VijayWadettiwar)

The Congress Legislature Party leader pointed out that 28 of 33 state ministers' talukas were mentioned in the first list of drought-affected areas, and alleged that farmers from constituencies represented by Opposition parties were being neglected.

"The government should be ashamed while doing politics over drought," Wadettiwar said, alleging that ministers had not even visited constituencies of Opposition MLAs to assess the situation.