Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials on Monday to ensure transparent, grassroots delivery of welfare schemes, emphasising that departmental best practices must focus on real-world impacts rather than numbers. Nayab Saini directs officers to ensure effective delivery of welfare schemes

Saini chaired a review meeting of the state government's key departments.

During the meeting, the works being undertaken and technological improvements introduced by the Departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Development and Panchayats, Irrigation and Water Resources, and Cooperation were also reviewed, a statement said.

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department apprised the chief minister of its initiative to link the Integrated Fertiliser Management System with the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

Under this system, fertilisers are being supplied through POS machines only to verified and registered farmers. The system has helped curb black marketing and industrial misuse of urea and D. Under this arrangement, the statement said, subsidy savings of ₹820 crore were recorded between October 8, 2025 and September 14, 2026, the statement said.

Saini directed that, to make the system more effective, agricultural scientists should regularly visit fields, interact with farmers and undertake scientific research into the causes and solutions of pest and disease outbreaks in crops. The chief minister directed the establishment of a dedicated research centre to promote research on new technologies and new crop varieties.

He said the centre should research new and improved varieties of sugarcane and other crops and enhance production and quality. Agricultural research should be linked to farmers' actual needs so they can benefit directly, he said.

During the review of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana, operated by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board , Saini said every eligible farmer should receive the full insurance benefit due and that actual losses are compensated.

The Development and Panchayats Department also reviewed the Atal Library initiative, which aims to provide better study facilities to students and youth in rural areas. In the first phase, 996 Atal Libraries have already been established, while 1,000 new Atal Libraries are being established in the second phase with a budget of ₹86.6 crore.

Saini directed that installing solar panels on Atal Library buildings and Gram Sachivalayas be implemented as a priority. He said out of the 1,000 new libraries being established in the second phase, 500 libraries should be inaugurated on December 25, 2026, on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

He also made it clear that no fee should be charged at these libraries so that as many children in rural areas as possible can benefit from these facilities.

To promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among rural youth, the government is establishing rural indoor gyms. Officials said 468 indoor gyms have been established so far, and orders have been issued to set up another 234.

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