Kingpin of counterfeit pharma racket arrested at Bengaluru airport after Sharjah return

The 36-year-old alleged kingpin of a counterfeit pharmaceutical racket spanning multiple states was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport soon after his arrival from Sharjah early Monday, investigators said on Monday. Investigators also suspect the network supplied medicines to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru. (HT) (Representative Image)

Police said R Prashanth was arrested at around 5.40am. The arrest came nearly six weeks after investigators seized medicines worth ₹4.91 crore, along with expired stock, injection filling equipment, packaging material and forged labels from an unlicensed facility at a farmhouse at Kurubarakeranahalli. The total value of the seized items cited by the FDA was around ₹5.05 crore. Among the largest seizures were 5,640 vials labelled as Cefiavigent 2.5 injections, valued at about ₹3.38 crore. Investigators suspect low cost medicines procured from neighbouring states were being transferred into new vials and relabelled as expensive pharmaceutical products. The FDA also found that QR and scanning codes on the counterfeit labels did not work when checked.

Also Read: A labourer's tip, a field full of medicine waste and a ₹4.91-cr fake drug bust in Karnataka

The SIT and Drugs Control Department later searched several locations in multiple states. Investigators also suspect the network supplied medicines to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru, while more than 15 medical representatives came under scrutiny.

A Lookout Circular for Prashanth was issued after he allegedly managed to escape during the August 18 raid, said investigators, adding that they traced him first to Azerbaijan, where he was reportedly detained briefly over passport and visa-related issues.

They added that he subsequently travelled to Sharjah.

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A team led by assistant commissioner of police Anjan Kumar took him into custody at the airport. “He was taken for a medical examination and later brought to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s office, where the Special Investigation Team recorded his preliminary statement. The SIT is expected to produce him before a court on Monday and seek his custody for further questioning,” said an officer in the know.

Information obtained from other suspects in custody, including city pharmacist Veeresh Kumar Jain, aided Prashanth’s arrest, said police. Jain was arrested after the SIT and drugs control department raided his pharmacy on September 11 as investigators traced the suspected distribution chain.

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The probe began after a labourer in C K Tandya village near Dodderi in Ramanagara district noticed discarded medicine waste, including vials, tubes and packets containing some powder. He alerted a police constable, who visited the area, collected samples and passed the information to senior officers.

The investigation began with a tip from a labourer who found discarded medicine vials, tubes and packets containing powder in a field near Dodderi. The state government constituted the SIT on August 20 to investigate the network. The FDA subsequently cancelled 16 drug licences and suspended eight others as the probe expanded to pharmacies and wholesalers. Samples of the seized medicines were sent for laboratory tests to establish their chemical composition, sterility and potency.