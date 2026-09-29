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Fresh Pocso case filed against granite baron R Veeramani in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police registered a fresh POCSO case against R Veeramani after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her minor daughter.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 11:24:17 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The Central Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu police on Monday registered a fresh Pocso case against granite baron R Veeramani, officials said.

The fresh case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that Veeramani sexually assaulted her minor daughter. (HT_PRINT)
The fresh case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that Veeramani sexually assaulted her minor daughter. (HT_PRINT)

Veeramani is currently in custody, along with alleged accomplices, Ganeshan, Shanthi and her husband Mahandra Simhan.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu central crime branch registers another Pocso case against R Veeramani

The fresh case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that Veeramani sexually assaulted her minor daughter.

The mother appeared in person at the SIT’s offices in Chennai to file her complaint on Monday.

Also Read: Ex-employee held over Veeramani’s Pocso video

Meanwhile, the state police in a press release has appealed to the public to share any relevant information, facts or documents or any other key details pertaining to the case through the WhatsApp number 9345319676.

All informants will remain confidential, said police. “Additionally, it is informed that all received information will be investigated and prompt action will be taken,” said the release.

Also Read: Madras HC restrains media from publishing videos in Veeramani Pocso case

The SIT comprises of additional commissioner of police, CCB Chennai P C Thenmozhi, joint commissioner (law and order) Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and deputy commissioner of police (crime against women and children) V V Geethanjali.

It is operating under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Amalraj.

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Home/India News/Fresh Pocso Case Filed Against Granite Baron R Veeramani In Tamil Nadu
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