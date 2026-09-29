1 Assam Rifles jawan dead; 4 injured in militant attack in Arunachal: Police

An Assam Rifles jawan died and four others were reportedly injured after a patrol team came under a suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday morning, officers said. Preliminary reports suggest that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing one jawan and injuring four others. (ANI/ Representational)

The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42).

Changlang superintendent of police Kirli Padu said he received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details.

“We have received information about the incident that occurred along the IMB (India-Myanmar Border) and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect all information related to it,” the SP said.

The incident occurred around 6.30am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong Circle when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work was underway, officers said.

Preliminary reports suggest that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing one jawan and injuring four others. The injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment while further details regarding their condition remain awaited.

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Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, officers said. Details of the attack and an official statement from the Assam Rifles are awaited.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

This is a developing story.