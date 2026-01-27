Armed insurgents attacked an Assam Rifles camp near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Monday morning, triggering a gunfight with security forces, people aware of the matter said, adding that cadres of ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) are suspected to have orchestrated the attack. Militants attack Assam Rifles camp in Arunchal Pradesh

According to officers familiar with the matter, the exchange of fire lasted approximately 15 minutes between 8.45 am and 9,00 am, following which the insurgents fled into the jungle. A search operation was underway at the time of filing this report, an officer added.

“No one was injured in the gunfight. The Assam Rifles personnel of 4 AR were patrolling near the company operating base(COB) of Ranglum. This is near the border. There were inputs of movement of ULFA and NSCN(K-YA) cadres in the area so security forces were on high alert on the ground and patrolling the whole night. As soon as they fired the first few shots from a long distance in the jungle area, our forces responded appropriately. None of our personnel are injured,” the officer aware of the matter said.

The COB is located about 7km from the international border. “Assam Rifles personnel on the ground were actively pursuing the insurgents in the area because of the inputs. The searches and checking in the last over the last two days had been more stringent. These insurgents groups fired at the camp for publicity on Republic Day. It was not effective fire and was done from a long distance. As soon as our forces fired, they retreated in the dense jungle,” the official added.