ICMR’s drone services cut TB diagnosis time from 15 to 5 days in rural areas

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s drone-assisted transport of tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples initiative significantly improved access to diagnostic services, with the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis decreasing from 15 days to 5 days for people living in remote and underserved areas. India News

The assessment of its flagship i-DRONE initiative also showed there was significant reduction in out-of-pocket-expenditure of patients on transportation.

The findings emerged from a programme-based study conducted in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The study compared the conventional system of patient travel for TB diagnosis with a drone-enabled model in which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres (SCs) and transported by drones to designated TB diagnostic laboratories (TUs).

The study enrolled 840 participants and found that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis decreased from 15 days to 5 days following the introduction of drone-based sample transport.

Diagnostic delays were also significantly reduced, enabling earlier confirmation of disease and facilitating faster clinical decision-making, said Union ministry of health and family welfare in a statement.

In addition, the study observed a substantial reduction in the financial burden borne by patients. The mean out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) associated with seeking TB diagnosis reduced from approximately ₹9,451 under the conventional transport system to around ₹91 during the drone-enabled phase.

“The reduction was largely attributable to lower travel costs, reduced wage loss, and the availability of sputum collection closer to patients’ homes. Notably, the median OOPE during the drone phase was zero, indicating that many participants incurred no travel-related expenses for diagnosis,” said the statement.

The intervention was implemented through a hub-and-spoke network connecting 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres and four TB Units, allowing patients to submit sputum samples at health facilities nearer to their villages instead of travelling long distances to diagnostic centres.

“Affordable and timely access to diagnosis remains central to India’s TB elimination efforts. This study demonstrates how technology can help bridge geographical barriers and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those living in remote areas. The evidence generated through the i-DRONE initiative will help inform future public health innovations while complementing existing healthcare delivery systems,” said Rajiv Bahl, director general ICMR, and secretary, department of health research.

Alongside the quantitative findings, healthcare workers participating in the study reported that drone-enabled transport reduced delays, improved operational efficiency and was well accepted by communities after initial familiarisation. The study also identified operational considerations such as weather, payload limitations and the need for continued training, which underscores the importance of careful planning for wider implementation.

Experts working in the field also note that while there are benefits of deploying this technology, there also are certain challenges associated with iit.

“The biggest opportunity lies in integrating drone technology with existing primary healthcare systems so that it supports doctors, diagnostics and community healthcare providers. The challenge is that faster transportation alone cannot improve outcomes unless patients are identified early, referred appropriately and connected to qualified medical care through a coordinated healthcare ecosystem,” said Smriti Tandon, co-founder, Salubrious Technology that works on solving last-mile health care access.

“TB diagnosis under Government protocols follows a structured clinical pathway. Drone technology can dramatically reduce the time taken for sample transportation, but its greatest impact will come when it strengthens an already well-coordinated diagnostic and referral system.”