‘More than just travel’: Chinese embassy as Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing and Delhi

The Chinese Embassy in India on Saturday stated that Air China has resumed direct flight services between Beijing and Delhi, describing the development as a significant step beyond connectivity between the two nations. Direct Beijing-Delhi flights resume, signalling improved India-China relations (Representative Image (Photo/X@ChinaSpox_India))

Reacting to the development, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, in a post on X, said the move signals broader cooperation between the two countries, impacting trade, tourism and bilateral and multilateral ties.

“Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! It’s Trade, Tourism, Trust -- and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation!” the post read.

Last year in October, direct flights between India and China were officially resumed after more than four years, marking a major step forward in restoring normal ties between the two neighbours as flights between the two countries were suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the deadliest border confrontations in decades.

Since then, diplomatic and economic relations between New Delhi and Beijing were tense. However, in October 2024, both sides reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), seen as a key step in easing tensions. The resumption of direct flights was also confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier in October 2025.

The first flight took off from Kolkata to Guangzhou on October 26, 2025, while the Shanghai-New Delhi route began operations on November 9, with three flights every week.

Indian carrier IndiGo had announced that it would be among the first airlines to restart services between the two countries following the COVID-19 suspension.

In its October 2 press release, the airline said it would start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.